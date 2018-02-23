Association Membership Administrative Assistant

4Staff
Washington D.C. near Metro Center
$17.50 per hour to start, then more when hired with awesome benefits!
Feb 23, 2018
Mar 30, 2018
10055
Administrative
Associations
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

Do you have at least 3-5 years of Membership experience supporting a Member Services Department of an Association?  Do you like working in a fast-paced environment with a terrific team of people?  Our client, a Trade Association located in downtown Washington, DC is looking for a Temp-to-Hire Administrative Assistant to provide administrative and office management support to the management team within the Member Services Department. 

Essential Job Functions will include coordinating and executing the dues renewal process for associate member programs as well as collecting, processing and tracking dues payments.  Will also generate prospect, new member and renewal letters and enter members and prospect information into their database. Will also need solid working knowledge of MS Office products, as well as strong grammar and proofreading skills.

A College degree is preferred along with a minimum of 3-5 years of prior professional work experience in an Association Membership Department. This is a great Temp-to-Hire assignment and the company has awesome benefits!  This will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate.  Please email your resume to Jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call 4Staff at 202-347-1044 right away.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and refer to job #10055. 

