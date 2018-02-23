Front Desk Administrative Assistant

Our client in Georgetown is looking for an experienced Front Desk Administrative Assistant. This is a Temporary position and must have at least 2 years of office experience and strong communication skills. MS Office skills including Word and Excel are required and PowerPoint is a plus. Proven attention to detail is crucial.

This possible long-term Temporary position starts right away, so please forward your resume to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call 202-347-1044. Ask for Candace Bernard, Mark Roush or Cal Barnes and refer to job #9624. Check out more Temporary, Temp-to-Hire and Direct Hire opportunities at www.4staffllc.com.