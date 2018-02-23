Front Desk Administrative Assistant

Employer
4Staff
Location
Washington D.C. - Georgetown
Salary
$13.00 per hour
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
9624
Function
Administrative
Industry
Engineering, Government Contractor
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Front Desk Administrative Assistant

Our client in Georgetown is looking for an experienced Front Desk Administrative Assistant.  This is a Temporary position and must have at least 2 years of office experience and strong communication skills.  MS Office skills including Word and Excel are required and PowerPoint is a plus.  Proven attention to detail is crucial. 

This possible long-term Temporary position starts right away, so please forward your resume to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call 202-347-1044.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Mark Roush or Cal Barnes and refer to job #9624.  Check out more Temporary, Temp-to-Hire and Direct Hire opportunities at www.4staffllc.com

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Front Desk Administrative Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this