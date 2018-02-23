Office & Financial Manager

Employer
4Staff
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$23.00/hour to start - More when hired with awesome benefits!
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
10364
Function
Accountant, Administrative
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Office & Financial Manager Are you organized with strong accounting experience with Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and Payroll?  Our client, a Non-Profit organization in Washington, DC is recruiting for a Temp-to-Hire Office & Financial Manager to handle the accounting and administrative duties for their operation. Must have experience with A/P, A/R as well as Payroll.  Many candidates have two out of three, but this position covers all three.  Must have used Paychex and have experience journaling the entries sent to the outside payroll company ensuring that deductions and benefit contributions are accurate.  Office management duties will include administrative tasks to keep the office operation running smoothly. This possible Temp-to-Hire position will start right away at $23.00/hour during the Temp-to-Hire period with a salary of around $60K (DOE) if hired down the road.  This position will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate!  Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044 and refer to job #10364.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush. 

Similar jobs

