Raiser's Edge Software experience

Employer
4Staff
Location
Washington D.C. near Metro Center and Gallery Place
Salary
$17.00 per hour
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
10285
Function
Administrative
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Raiser’s Edge

Do you have working knowledge of Raiser’s Edge software?  Our client, a Charitable Organization located near Metro Center has an opening for a Temporary with Raiser’s Edge experience to cover or a Maternity Leave.

Activities include handling Gift Processing of Donations from their lockbox account, the mail and their online charitable giving programs.  This person will then prepare reports each day using the query function in Raiser’s Edge.  Will also update biographical information of donors in the data base and prepare and scan checks for remote deposit, data entry and online filing.

Raiser’s Edge experience is required, and the job will start right away.  Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10285. 

