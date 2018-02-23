iMIS Database Experience

Employer
4Staff
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$20.00 per hour
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
10311
Function
Administrative
Industry
Associations
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

iMIS Database Experience

Have iMIS database experience?  Our client, a Membership Association is in need of a Temporary employee to help cover for at least 2 months.  This person would need to be customer service focused (phone and email), and would need to have some kind of Association Management System (database) experience.  They prefer iMIS experience.

Need to know how to create batches, maintain membership files, enter payments of dues, and run inquiries.  Strong communication and organizational skills are a must.

This possible 2-month+ Temporary position will start immediately and will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate!  Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10311. 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for iMIS Database Experience

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

All questions are required

Do you have experience working with iMIS or another Association Management System database?

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this