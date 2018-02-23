iMIS Database Experience

Have iMIS database experience? Our client, a Membership Association is in need of a Temporary employee to help cover for at least 2 months. This person would need to be customer service focused (phone and email), and would need to have some kind of Association Management System (database) experience. They prefer iMIS experience.

Need to know how to create batches, maintain membership files, enter payments of dues, and run inquiries. Strong communication and organizational skills are a must.

This possible 2-month+ Temporary position will start immediately and will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate! Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044. Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #10311.