Executive Assistant

Employer
4Staff
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$20.00/hour to start, more when hired with awesome benefits!
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
9613
Function
Administrative
Industry
Associations
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Executive Assistant

Do you have at least 3 years of experience providing support at an executive level in a busy environment?  Our client, a Non-Profit Association located in Washington, DC has a Temp-to-Hire opening for an Executive Assistant to provide administrative support to a small team of government relations executives.  This is a busy and terrific work environment!

Activities include extensive management of the executives’ calendars; managing heavy travel plans, itineraries and agendas and keeping them on track.  Must have proven experience as an executive assistant and a minimum of three years of prior professional work experience and solid working knowledge of MS Office products, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

This possible Temp-to-Hire position will start immediately and will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate!  Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #9613. 

