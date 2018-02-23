Executive Assistant

Do you have at least 3 years of experience providing support at an executive level in a busy environment? Our client, a Non-Profit Association located in Washington, DC has a Temp-to-Hire opening for an Executive Assistant to provide administrative support to a small team of government relations executives. This is a busy and terrific work environment!

Activities include extensive management of the executives’ calendars; managing heavy travel plans, itineraries and agendas and keeping them on track. Must have proven experience as an executive assistant and a minimum of three years of prior professional work experience and solid working knowledge of MS Office products, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

This possible Temp-to-Hire position will start immediately and will be filled as soon as we identify the right candidate! Please forward your resume for immediate consideration to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call us at 202-347-1044. Ask for Candace Bernard, Cal Barnes or Mark Roush and please refer to job #9613.