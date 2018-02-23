Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
- AMIDEAST, INC
- Washington D.C.
- Feb 23, 2018
- Mar 30, 2018
- Management, Operations / Logistics
- Nonprofit
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Full Time
Company description:
AMIDEAST is the leading American non-profit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activities exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). We offer generous paid leave and a competitive 401k with up to 6% matching.
Job Description:
The incumbent has primary responsibility for directing the operation of all (non-IT) company systems and infrastructure. Company systems include physical infrastructure and assets such as offices and property, and services such as utilities and other support systems. The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Evaluates proposed leases for field office facilities and tracks renewal calendar
- Maintains current database of facility leases
- Conducts ongoing review of HQ office facility safety and security requirements
- Responsible for developing and implementing risk management strategy for AMIDEAST
- Collects and organize data from field offices used to update corporate insurance policies
- Manage, develop, and track department budgets
- Identifies and reviews HQ and field security requirements/risk assessments
- Proposes and coordinates organization-wide emergency response planning
- Designated coordinator for field office mass evacuation operations
- Primary point of contact for security status updates and manages information flow
- Institutes incident report protocol and develops procedures and forms
- Develops and manages emergency notification systems for HQ and field
- Responsible for managing and operating HQ security systems and protocols
- Archives and safeguards key company documents
- Oversees document authentication process
- Keeps and maintains current database of tangible assets
- Reviews and recommends annual non-IT capital budgets
- Oversees and monitors facility systems and operations and review proposed leases and verifies correct lease terms
- Trains and supervises OS staff
- Responsible for designing and managing shipping and mail system throughout organization
- Other duties as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS:
- BS or BA degree or equivalent work experience
- Demonstrated excellent written and verbal communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
- Five plus years supervisory experience
- Five plus years’ experience with a variety of office equipment, computer hardware and MS Office software
AMIDEAST is an Equal Opportunity Employer- Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation