AMIDEAST is the leading American non-profit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activities exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). We offer generous paid leave and a competitive 401k with up to 6% matching.

Job Description:

The incumbent has primary responsibility for directing the operation of all (non-IT) company systems and infrastructure. Company systems include physical infrastructure and assets such as offices and property, and services such as utilities and other support systems. The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.

RESPONSIBILITIES :

Evaluates proposed leases for field office facilities and tracks renewal calendar

Maintains current database of facility leases

Conducts ongoing review of HQ office facility safety and security requirements

Responsible for developing and implementing risk management strategy for AMIDEAST

Collects and organize data from field offices used to update corporate insurance policies

Manage, develop, and track department budgets

Identifies and reviews HQ and field security requirements/risk assessments

Proposes and coordinates organization-wide emergency response planning

Designated coordinator for field office mass evacuation operations

Primary point of contact for security status updates and manages information flow

Institutes incident report protocol and develops procedures and forms

Develops and manages emergency notification systems for HQ and field

Responsible for managing and operating HQ security systems and protocols

Archives and safeguards key company documents

Oversees document authentication process

Keeps and maintains current database of tangible assets

Reviews and recommends annual non-IT capital budgets

Oversees and monitors facility systems and operations and review proposed leases and verifies correct lease terms

Trains and supervises OS staff

Responsible for designing and managing shipping and mail system throughout organization

Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

BS or BA degree or equivalent work experience

Demonstrated excellent written and verbal communication, interpersonal and organizational skills

Five plus years supervisory experience

Five plus years’ experience with a variety of office equipment, computer hardware and MS Office software

AMIDEAST is an Equal Opportunity Employer- Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation