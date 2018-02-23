Job Summary/Company:

The Associate Technical Service Representative responds to technical inquiries from customers in a competent, professional, and timely manner. The incumbent serves as a liaison between the customer and the scientific staff, triaging inquiries that are beyond the scope of the Associate Technical Service Representative’s expertise. The TSR also provides support and assistance to Customer Service and the Marketing department. The TSR actively supports and complies with all corporate and program policies and procedures. Apply now or give us a call at 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Respond to customer inquiries via phone, fax, web, and email.

Relay product information to customers and answers questions about product selection and use

Adds notes to database in order to track customer issues/concerns

Manages requests for replacement product

Serves as liaison between customers and scientific staff

Follows up on leads and sales programs

Qualifications/Background Profile:

BS degree in biological science and 1 - 3 years of related experience

Computer/database proficiency

Strong verbal and written skills

Experience in technical service, customer service, and/or experience in a laboratory setting is strongly preferred

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!