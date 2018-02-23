Associate Technical Service Representative

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Manassas, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
AD216337
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Pharmaceutical and Biotech
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

The Associate Technical Service Representative responds to technical inquiries from customers in a competent, professional, and timely manner.  The incumbent serves as a liaison between the customer and the scientific staff, triaging inquiries that are beyond the scope of the Associate Technical Service Representative’s expertise. The TSR also provides support and assistance to Customer Service and the Marketing department.  The TSR actively supports and complies with all corporate and program policies and procedures. Apply now or give us a call at 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

  • Respond to customer inquiries via phone, fax, web, and email. 
  • Relay product information to customers and answers questions about product selection and use
  • Adds notes to database in order to track customer issues/concerns
  • Manages requests for replacement product
  • Serves as liaison between customers and scientific staff
  • Follows up on leads and sales programs

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • BS degree in biological science and 1 - 3 years of related experience
  • Computer/database proficiency
  • Strong verbal and written skills
  • Experience in technical service, customer service, and/or experience in a laboratory setting is strongly preferred

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share

Apply for Associate Technical Service Representative

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this