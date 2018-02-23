INSTRUCTIONAL AIDES: SPECIAL EDUCATION

PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has ongoing needs for instructional aides.  PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale is a blue ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral needs.  We have a particular need for applicants that have specific experience with autism within a school setting or similar.

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that wants to work in a supportivecollaborative and dynamic environment.  This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!  

If you are serious about applying you should have the following:

  • A high school diploma or higher education
  • Experience working with children in a learning/school environment
  • Special needs (learning and/or behavioral) experience preferred or willingness to learn
  • Experience working one on one with a child/student preferred
  • Enjoy working with a team 
  • Special Needs Experience to include autism preferred

In return we offer:

  • Competitive salaries
  • A comprehensive benefit package
  • A place where you can learn and grow as a professional
  • A warm and friendly environment that lives our values

If you ready to make a difference and interested in this opportunity, please send us your cover letter and resume to:

FAX: 703-658-2378

MAIL TO: 

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: HR

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003

EOE

DUE TO THE BUSY NATURE OF OUR PROGRAMS, WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS REGARDING THIS POSITION

