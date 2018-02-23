INSTRUCTIONAL AIDES: SPECIAL EDUCATION
PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has ongoing needs for instructional aides. PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale is a blue ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral needs. We have a particular need for applicants that have specific experience with autism within a school setting or similar.
Our children require committed, dedicated staff that wants to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!
If you are serious about applying you should have the following:
- A high school diploma or higher education
- Experience working with children in a learning/school environment
- Special needs (learning and/or behavioral) experience preferred or willingness to learn
- Experience working one on one with a child/student preferred
- Enjoy working with a team
- Special Needs Experience to include autism preferred
In return we offer:
- Competitive salaries
- A comprehensive benefit package
- A place where you can learn and grow as a professional
- A warm and friendly environment that lives our values
If you ready to make a difference and interested in this opportunity, please send us your cover letter and resume to:
FAX: 703-658-2378
EMAIL: Resumes.fairfax@phillipsprograms.org
MAIL TO:
PHILLIPS Programs
Attn: HR
7010 Braddock Road
Annandale, VA 22003
EOE
DUE TO THE BUSY NATURE OF OUR PROGRAMS, WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS REGARDING THIS POSITION
