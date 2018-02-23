PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has ongoing needs for instructional aides. PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale is a blue ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral needs. We have a particular need for applicants that have specific experience with autism within a school setting or similar.

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that wants to work in a supportive, collaborative and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!

If you are serious about applying you should have the following:

A high school diploma or higher education

Experience working with children in a learning/school environment

Special needs (learning and/or behavioral) experience preferred or willingness to learn

Experience working one on one with a child/student preferred

Enjoy working with a team

Special Needs Experience to include autism preferred

In return we offer:

Competitive salaries

A comprehensive benefit package

A place where you can learn and grow as a professional

A warm and friendly environment that lives our values

If you ready to make a difference and interested in this opportunity, please send us your cover letter and resume to:

FAX: 703-658-2378

EMAIL: Resumes.fairfax@phillipsprograms.org

MAIL TO:

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: HR

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003

EOE