School Bus Aides
- Employer
- Phillips Programs
- Location
- Annandale, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Function
- Driver, School and Teaching
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
IMMEDIATE OPENING for School Bus Aides
PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, have immediate openings for Bus Aides! PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale is a blue ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral problems. Our children require committed, dedicated staff that wants to work in a supportive, collaborative environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!
Interested candidates must:
- Be able to meet the bus in Manassas in the mornings to start the route, and be dropped off to Manassas in the afternoons
- Be able to ride every day without absences
If you are looking for a rewarding job, come and work with us. You should have the following:
- Experience working with students or in a school environment preferred
- Experience working in school transportation preferred
Please be aware that this position will require a criminal background check to include child protective services. You must also be able to pass a drug screening.
All interested candidates that meet the above criteria, please contact the Transportation office.
Stop by and complete an application or quickly send us your cover letter and resume to:
FAX: 703-658-2378
MAIL TO:
PHILLIPS Programs
Attn: Tracy S.
7010 Braddock Road
Annandale, VA 22003
CALL: 703-941-0780 Ext: 312 ask for Tracy S.
WEBSITE: www.phillipsprograms.org
Similar jobs
Apply for School Bus Aides
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly