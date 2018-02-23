School Bus Aides

Employer
Phillips Programs
Location
Annandale, Virginia
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Function
Driver, School and Teaching
Industry
Education, Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time

IMMEDIATE OPENING for School Bus Aides

PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, have immediate openings for Bus Aides! PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale is a blue ribbon private special education day school for children with learning and behavioral problems. Our children require committed, dedicated staff that wants to work in a supportive, collaborative environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!

Interested candidates must:

  • Be able to meet the bus in Manassas in the mornings to start the route, and be dropped off to Manassas in the afternoons
  • Be able to ride every day without absences

    If you are looking for a rewarding job, come and work with us. You should have the following:

  • Experience working with students or in a school environment preferred
  • Experience working in school transportation preferred

    Please be aware that this position will require a criminal background check to include child protective services. You must also be able to pass a drug screening.

    All interested candidates that meet the above criteria, please contact the Transportation office.

    Stop by and complete an application or quickly send us your cover letter and resume to:

    FAX: 703-658-2378

    MAIL TO:

    PHILLIPS Programs

    Attn: Tracy S.

    7010 Braddock Road

    Annandale, VA 22003

    CALL: 703-941-0780 Ext: 312 ask for Tracy S.

    WEBSITE: www.phillipsprograms.org

