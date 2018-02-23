Please be aware that this position will require a criminal background check to include child protective services. You must also be able to pass a drug screening.

All interested candidates that meet the above criteria, please contact the Transportation office.

Stop by and complete an application or quickly send us your cover letter and resume to:

FAX: 703-658-2378

MAIL TO:

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: Tracy S.

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale, VA 22003

CALL: 703-941-0780 Ext: 312 ask for Tracy S.

WEBSITE: www.phillipsprograms.org