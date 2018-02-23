Recreation Coordinator – Special Education

PHILLIPS Programs, winner of the Washington Post Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Management, is the place to be! PHILLIPS Programs is a well-established private, non-profit organization serving children and adolescents with complex developmental needs and their families through special education day programs, career education programs and in-home and community based counseling services. Phillips School ~ Fairfax is currently seeking a Recreation Coordinator.

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative

and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!

If you are serious about applying you should have the following:

Required Credentials:

Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education or related field required Key Areas of Responsibilities to Include:

Provides recreational programming for the student body

Plans activity schedule for teams and classes appropriate to age and/or skill level on a daily basis

Plans appropriate team sport activities

Maintains P.E. budget

Implements activity schedule for teams and classes on a daily basis

Follows through on behavior programs

Maintains gym facility Related Qualifications and Skills:

Experience in special needs school preferred

If you feel you qualify, please send us your cover letter and resume to:

EMAIL: resumes.fairfax@phillipsprograms.org

FAX: 703-591-1148

MAIL TO:

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: AE

11230 Waples Mill Road

Fairfax, VA 22030