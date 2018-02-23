Recreation Coordinator
- Employer
- Phillips Programs
- Location
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Recreation Coordinator – Special Education
PHILLIPS Programs, winner of the Washington Post Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Management, is the place to be! PHILLIPS Programs is a well-established private, non-profit organization serving children and adolescents with complex developmental needs and their families through special education day programs, career education programs and in-home and community based counseling services. Phillips School ~ Fairfax is currently seeking a Recreation Coordinator.
Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative
and dynamic environment. This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives!
If you are serious about applying you should have the following:
Required Credentials:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education or related field required
Key Areas of Responsibilities to Include:
- Provides recreational programming for the student body
- Plans activity schedule for teams and classes appropriate to age and/or skill level on a daily basis
- Plans appropriate team sport activities
- Maintains P.E. budget
- Implements activity schedule for teams and classes on a daily basis
- Follows through on behavior programs
- Maintains gym facility
Related Qualifications and Skills:
- Experience in special needs school preferred
If you feel you qualify, please send us your cover letter and resume to:
EMAIL: resumes.fairfax@phillipsprograms.org
FAX: 703-591-1148
MAIL TO:
PHILLIPS Programs
Attn: AE
11230 Waples Mill Road
Fairfax, VA 22030
DUE TO THE BUSY NATURE OF OUR PROGRAMS, WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS REGARDING THIS POSITION.
