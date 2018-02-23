Recreation Coordinator

Employer
Phillips Programs
Location
Fairfax, Virginia
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Function
School and Teaching
Industry
Education, Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Recreation Coordinator – Special Education

PHILLIPS Programs, winner of the Washington Post Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Management, is the place to be!  PHILLIPS Programs is a well-established private, non-profit organization serving children and adolescents with complex developmental needs and their families through special education day programs, career education programs and in-home and community based counseling services.  Phillips School ~ Fairfax is currently seeking a Recreation Coordinator.

Our children require committed, dedicated staff that want to work in a supportive, collaborative

and dynamic environment.  This is a place where you can see and make a difference in children's lives! 

If you are serious about applying you should have the following:

Required Credentials:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education or related field required

    Key Areas of Responsibilities to Include:

  • Provides recreational programming for the student body
  • Plans activity schedule for teams and classes appropriate to age and/or skill level on a daily basis
  • Plans appropriate team sport activities
  • Maintains P.E. budget
  • Implements activity schedule for teams and classes on a daily basis
  • Follows through on behavior programs
  • Maintains gym facility

    Related Qualifications and Skills:

  • Experience in special needs school preferred

If you feel you qualify, please send us your cover letter and resume to:

EMAIL:  resumes.fairfax@phillipsprograms.org

FAX: 703-591-1148

MAIL TO: 

PHILLIPS Programs

Attn: AE

11230 Waples Mill Road

Fairfax, VA 22030

DUE TO THE BUSY NATURE OF OUR PROGRAMS, WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS REGARDING THIS POSITION.

