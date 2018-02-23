With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters including personnel issues, internal labor relations, financial reports, proprietary information, strategic relationships, and legal matters discussed by the ANA Board of Directors and ANA Board of Directors Executive Committee. The incumbent acts as a trusted governance advisor who influences ANA’s volunteer leaders to work toward the optimal outcome and supports colleagues across the ANA Enterprise in implementing good governance practices. Serves as the staff liaison to the Committee on Honorary Awards and the Committee on Appointments and oversees the committee appointment process for all governance and practice-related committees. Implements ongoing process improvements across all essential job functions to facilitate effective and efficient governance operations and manages special projects as assigned by the Director of Leadership Services.



DUTIES:



*ANA Board of Directors: Facilitates the development of agendas for the meetings of the ANA Board of Directors and ANA Board of Directors Executive Committee; compiles, vets, and disseminates board meeting materials to internal and external stakeholders; prepares board meeting minutes; develops, disseminates, and ensures completion of all board-approved actions; oversees staff in IT, Meetings Services, and Operations in planning for and executing logistics for meetings of the ANA Board of Directors and the ANA Board of Directors Executive Committee, as well as committees that report to the ANA Board of Directors; and ensures the proper retention and accessibility of board records.

*Governance Advisor: Serves as a subject matter expert on all facets of association governance; ensures ongoing maintenance and viability of ANA’s committee structure; provides professional consultation to individual staff and staff teams across the ANA enterprise; develops resources and provides professional development on best governance practices; serves as a subject matter expert to committee staff liaisons and other support staff across the ANA enterprise to ensure effective management of governance and practice-related committees; ensures effective execution of shared responsibilities and promotes consistency across the enterprise by liaising with counterparts in the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Nurses Foundation.

*Committee on Appointments (COA) Staff Liaison: Serves as the staff liaison to the COA, which includes: collaborating with the Chair to set the strategic direction of the Committee; serving as a subject matter expert on association policy, positions, and procedures that impact the work of the COA; providing guidance and strategic insight to the Chair and committee members; facilitating the completion of the Committee’s responsibilities in accordance with established association policy, positions, and procedures; managing the annual appointment processes for all governance and practice-related committees reporting to the ANA Board of Directors; and maintaining and disseminating accurate committee records.

*Committee on Honorary Awards (CHA) Staff Liaison: Serves as the staff liaison to the CHA, which includes: collaborating with the Chair to set the strategic direction of the Committee; serving as a subject matter expert on association policy, positions, and procedures that impact the work of the CHA; providing guidance and strategic insight to the Chair and committee members; facilitating the completion of the Committee’s responsibilities in accordance with established association policy, positions, and procedures; and managing the biennial Call for Award Nominations processes.

*Communications – Prepares and disseminates communications to the ANA Board of Directors, board liaisons, and other volunteer leaders; acts as a conduit of information between the ANA President, Enterprise CEO, ANA Executive Director, ANA staff, and the ANA Board of Directors; serves as the administrator of the board’s intranet site to include creating and managing all content.

*Policy and Procedures: Evaluates association policies (House of Delegates, Board of Directors, and Membership Assembly) and recommends revisions as necessary to ensure ongoing effectiveness and compliance with governing documents; and maintains the accuracy of the ANA Board of Directors’ Manual of Operating Policies and facilitates regular review and revision of the Manual.



QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED



Education

Bachelor’s degree, varied disciplines considered.



Related Work Experience

At least seven years of experience in a progressively responsible position in an association or non-profit governance that includes five years of frequent and regular interaction with Executive and Director-level staff and elected or appointed volunteer leaders.



Skills

1. Exceptional ability to work well under pressure in a fast-paced and fluid environment, while maintaining meticulous attention to detail and adhering to established timelines.

2. Exceptional ability to interact and communicate effectively, both in writing and verbally, with board members, high-level volunteer leaders, and Executive and Director-level staff.

3. Demonstrates a clear understanding of the need to comply with bylaws, operating policies and procedures.

4. Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of associations.

5. Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the operations of a board of directors, committees, and non-profit governance best practices.

6. Exceptional project management and organizational skills.

7. Demonstrated ability to work with intranet/extranet sites.



Additional Qualifications

1. Outstanding interpersonal skills, diplomacy, and discretion regarding highly-confidential and politically sensitive information.

2. Exceptional customer service.

3. Ability to implement solutions collaboratively in a politically-sensitive, highly-visible work environment.

4. Demonstrated ability to prioritize, organize, and work responsibilities.

5. Demonstrated ability to work independently, as well as collaboratively on a team.

6. Demonstrated ability to recognize and appreciate cultural differences and meet the needs of individuals and organizations from different cultures.