Leasing / Marketing Consultant - PART TIME

Alexandria, VA

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a part-time Leasing / Marketing Consultant for South Port Apartments, a residential community in Alexandria, VA.

This part-time position will assist in the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of a 400+ unit residential community. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptional customer service.

Position Responsibilities (include but are not limited to):

Generate new leases

Conduct tours of the apartment community; build relationships with prospective residents

Maximize property occupancy by generating qualified traffic and networking within the local community

Assist in completing applications

Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations

Job Requirements:

Previous leasing experience a plus

Excellent customer service skills

Effective oral and written communication skills

Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel

Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts

To best serve the needs of our customers, weekend work will be required.

South Port Apartments

6112 Edsall Road

Alexandria, VA 22304

Fax # 301-587-0059 (note "SP-MKT" on cover)

EEO M/F/D