Part time Apartment Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Alexandria, VA
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Salary
- Starting rate is $15.00 plus leasing bonus program
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Ref
- South Port Apartments
- Function
- Customer Service, Sales
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Part Time
Leasing / Marketing Consultant - PART TIME
Alexandria, VA
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a part-time Leasing / Marketing Consultant for South Port Apartments, a residential community in Alexandria, VA.
This part-time position will assist in the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of a 400+ unit residential community. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptional customer service.
Position Responsibilities (include but are not limited to):
- Generate new leases
- Conduct tours of the apartment community; build relationships with prospective residents
- Maximize property occupancy by generating qualified traffic and networking within the local community
- Assist in completing applications
- Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations
Job Requirements:
- Previous leasing experience a plus
- Excellent customer service skills
- Effective oral and written communication skills
- Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel
- Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts
To best serve the needs of our customers, weekend work will be required.
South Port Apartments
6112 Edsall Road
Alexandria, VA 22304
Fax # 301-587-0059 (note "SP-MKT" on cover)
EEO M/F/D
