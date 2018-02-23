Marketing/ Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Silver Spring, Maryland
Salary
Starting rate is $15.00 plus leasing bonus program
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
Vista at White Oak
Function
Customer Service, Sales
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Part Time

Leasing / Marketing Consultant – Part-Time

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a part-time Leasing / Marketing Consultant for a residential community in Silver Spring, MD.  

 This part-time position will assist in the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of a 270+ unit residential community. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptional customer service.
 
Position Responsibilities (include but are not limited to):

• Generate new leases
• Conduct tours of the apartment community; build relationships with prospective residents
• Maximize property occupancy by generating qualified traffic and networking within the local community
• Assist in completing applications
• Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations

Job Requirements:

• Previous leasing experience a plus

• Excellent customer service skills 
• Effective oral and written communication skills

Bilingual (Spanish / English) a plus
• Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel
• Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts

To best serve the needs of our customers, weekend work will be required. 

 

VISTA AT WHITE OAK

11430 Lockwood Drive #104

Silver Spring, MD 20904

Email: VistaWhite@GradyMgt.com

Fax: 301-622-5961

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Marketing/ Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this