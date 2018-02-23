Marketing/ Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community
Leasing / Marketing Consultant – Part-Time
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a part-time Leasing / Marketing Consultant for a residential community in Silver Spring, MD.
This part-time position will assist in the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of a 270+ unit residential community. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptional customer service.
Position Responsibilities (include but are not limited to):
• Generate new leases
• Conduct tours of the apartment community; build relationships with prospective residents
• Maximize property occupancy by generating qualified traffic and networking within the local community
• Assist in completing applications
• Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations
Job Requirements:
• Previous leasing experience a plus
• Excellent customer service skills
• Effective oral and written communication skills
• Bilingual (Spanish / English) a plus
• Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel
• Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts
To best serve the needs of our customers, weekend work will be required.
VISTA AT WHITE OAK
11430 Lockwood Drive #104
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Email: VistaWhite@GradyMgt.com
Fax: 301-622-5961
EEO M/F/D
www.gradymgt.com
