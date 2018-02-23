Leasing / Marketing Consultant – Part-Time

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a part-time Leasing / Marketing Consultant for a residential community in Silver Spring, MD.

This part-time position will assist in the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of a 270+ unit residential community. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptional customer service.



Position Responsibilities (include but are not limited to):



• Generate new leases

• Conduct tours of the apartment community; build relationships with prospective residents

• Maximize property occupancy by generating qualified traffic and networking within the local community

• Assist in completing applications

• Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations

Job Requirements:

• Previous leasing experience a plus

• Excellent customer service skills

• Effective oral and written communication skills

• Bilingual (Spanish / English) a plus

• Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel

• Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts



To best serve the needs of our customers, weekend work will be required.





VISTA AT WHITE OAK

11430 Lockwood Drive #104

Silver Spring, MD 20904

Email: VistaWhite@GradyMgt.com

Fax: 301-622-5961

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com