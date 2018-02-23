Marketing & Leasing Consultant - Wash DC metro area - Floater / roving assignment

Grady Management Inc.
Silver Spring, Maryland
Excellent benefits package
Feb 23, 2018
Mar 30, 2018
Main Office
Customer Service, Sales
Hospitality and Tourism, Real Estate / Property Management
Entry Level
Full Time

Floating Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Communities

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Floating Marketing / Leasing Consultant. This position will assist the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of several managed apartment communities in Montgomery County and surrounds. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, qualifying prospects, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptionally friendly customer service.

Position Responsibilities:

  • Answer incoming telephone calls / walk-in traffic / e-mails
  • Establish rapport with future residents and all visitors
  • Lease apartment homes to future residents and achieve necessary move-in goals
  • Assist in completing applications and required forms, providing information and collecting deposits and fees in accordance with Fair Housing practices
  • Submit applications for verifications and for approval to the Property manager
  • Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations
  • Other duties as assigned or requested

Work Experience:  1-2 years of leasing, leasing or property management experience or customer service experience.

Job Requirements:

  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Effective oral and written communication skills
  • Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel
  • Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts
  • Valid driver’s license and a safe driving record
  • Reliable form of transportation
  • Bilingual in Spanish and English a plus

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO. 

EEO M/F/D

www.GradyMgt.com

