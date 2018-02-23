Floating Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Communities

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Floating Marketing / Leasing Consultant. This position will assist the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of several managed apartment communities in Montgomery County and surrounds. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, qualifying prospects, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptionally friendly customer service.

Position Responsibilities:

Answer incoming telephone calls / walk-in traffic / e-mails

Establish rapport with future residents and all visitors

Lease apartment homes to future residents and achieve necessary move-in goals

Assist in completing applications and required forms, providing information and collecting deposits and fees in accordance with Fair Housing practices

Submit applications for verifications and for approval to the Property manager

Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations

Other duties as assigned or requested

Work Experience: 1-2 years of leasing, leasing or property management experience or customer service experience.

Job Requirements:

Excellent customer service skills

Effective oral and written communication skills

Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel

Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts

Valid driver’s license and a safe driving record

Reliable form of transportation

Bilingual in Spanish and English a plus

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

EEO M/F/D

www.GradyMgt.com