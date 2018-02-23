Marketing & Leasing Consultant - Wash DC metro area - Floater / roving assignment
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Silver Spring, Maryland
- Salary
- Excellent benefits package
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Ref
- Main Office
- Function
- Customer Service, Sales
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Floating Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Communities
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Floating Marketing / Leasing Consultant. This position will assist the day-to-day marketing and leasing operations of several managed apartment communities in Montgomery County and surrounds. This includes generating traffic, leasing apartments, qualifying prospects, preparing lease documents, completing move-in procedures and providing exceptionally friendly customer service.
Position Responsibilities:
- Answer incoming telephone calls / walk-in traffic / e-mails
- Establish rapport with future residents and all visitors
- Lease apartment homes to future residents and achieve necessary move-in goals
- Assist in completing applications and required forms, providing information and collecting deposits and fees in accordance with Fair Housing practices
- Submit applications for verifications and for approval to the Property manager
- Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations
- Other duties as assigned or requested
Work Experience: 1-2 years of leasing, leasing or property management experience or customer service experience.
Job Requirements:
- Excellent customer service skills
- Effective oral and written communication skills
- Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel
- Good understanding of sales and marketing concepts
- Valid driver’s license and a safe driving record
- Reliable form of transportation
- Bilingual in Spanish and English a plus
Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.
EEO M/F/D
www.GradyMgt.com
