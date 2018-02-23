Maintenance Technician - Hyattsville, MD - Apartment Community
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Hyattsville, Maryland
- Salary
- Excellent benefits package to include company apartment
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Ref
- Belcrest Plaza Apartments
- Function
- Maintenance and Repair
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Maintenance Tech
Hyattsville, MD
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician to work at Belcrest Plaza Apartments; a 670+ apartment community located in Hyattsville, MD.
Previous experience desired in carpentry, plumbing, appliance repair, and apartment punch-out. 3 years related experience and/or training in residential property management.
Position Responsibilities:
- Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.
- Participating in maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.
- Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.
- Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related untidiness.
- Other duties as assigned or requested.
Job Requirements:
- 3 years of experience in apartment maintenance.
- Customer service skills are a must, as is a valid drivers’ license with an acceptable driving record.
- Qualified with HVAC / HP equipment
- Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.
This is a live-on position.
Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.
Belcrest Plaza Apts.
3400 Toledo Terrace
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Fax: 301-559-7156
Email: Belcrest-Plaza@GradyMgt.com
EEO M/F/D
