Maintenance Technician - Hyattsville, MD - Apartment Community

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Hyattsville, Maryland
Salary
Excellent benefits package to include company apartment
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
Belcrest Plaza Apartments
Function
Maintenance and Repair
Industry
Maintenance and Repair, Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Maintenance Tech

Hyattsville, MD

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician to work at Belcrest Plaza Apartments; a 670+ apartment community located in Hyattsville, MD.

Previous experience desired in carpentry, plumbing, appliance repair, and apartment punch-out. 3 years related experience and/or training in residential property management.

Position Responsibilities:

  • Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.
  • Participating in maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.
  • Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.
  • Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related untidiness.
  • Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

  • 3 years of experience in apartment maintenance.
  • Customer service skills are a must, as is a valid drivers’ license with an acceptable driving record.
  • Qualified with HVAC / HP equipment
  • Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.

This is a live-on position.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO. 

Belcrest Plaza Apts.

3400 Toledo Terrace

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Fax: 301-559-7156

Email: Belcrest-Plaza@GradyMgt.com

EEO M/F/D

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Maintenance Technician - Hyattsville, MD - Apartment Community

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this