Maintenance Tech

Hyattsville, MD

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician to work at Belcrest Plaza Apartments; a 670+ apartment community located in Hyattsville, MD.

Previous experience desired in carpentry, plumbing, appliance repair, and apartment punch-out. 3 years related experience and/or training in residential property management.

Position Responsibilities:

Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.

Participating in maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.

Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.

Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related untidiness.

Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

3 years of experience in apartment maintenance.

of experience in apartment maintenance. Customer service skills are a must, as is a valid drivers’ license with an acceptable driving record.

Qualified with HVAC / HP equipment

Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.

This is a live-on position.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

Belcrest Plaza Apts.

3400 Toledo Terrace

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Fax: 301-559-7156

Email: Belcrest-Plaza@GradyMgt.com

EEO M/F/D