Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Live-on Heat Pump Tech for a 116 unit apartment community located in Forestville, MD. Previous experience needed in carpentry, appliance repair, plumbing, and apartment punch-out. 18 months related experience and/or training in residential property management is required. The ability to multitask and maintain a professional appearance are a must. Position Responsibilities: Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters. Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents. Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work. Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues. Other duties as assigned or requested. Job Requirements: A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner. 18 + months of experience in apartment maintenance. HVAC Certification and Certified Pool Operator (or their equivalent) preferred. Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends. Ability to use a computer Weekend and on-call work required Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO. DUNHILL VILLAGE 5815 Marlboro Pike, #202 Forestville, MD 20747 Fax: 301-736-0815 EEO M/F/D www.gradymgt.com

