Web Analyst
- Employer
- Agency CHIEF
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Function
- Marketing and Public Relations
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Position Details
CHIEF is seeking a Web Analyst with 5+ years of experience who can identify, analyze, and execute on opportunities to optimize our digital strategy for a large government client. As a part of a dedicated team, you will help define metrics, develop regular reports and perform impactful analysis that will power our ability to deliver first-in-class service.
What You'll Do
- Provide data-driven recommendations to enhance marketing activities, realize cost-savings, and achieve mission objectives.
- Support agency efforts to define and implement metrics, collect and analyze customer feedback, and strengthen reporting and analysis capabilities.
- Establish or measure against key performance indicators in order to assess the effectiveness of marketing communication strategies.
- Monitor ongoing activities to provide quantitative insights around marketing strategy implementation.
- Conduct research and strategic analysis.
What It Takes
- 5+ years’ experience and expertise in using web analytics, such as WebTrends and Google Analytics.
- In-depth knowledge of web analytics and commitment to design of sound analytics reports.
- Experience with product or promotion-oriented quantitative analysis.
- Clear vision for how to modify and improve analytics reporting systems.
- Excellent documentation skills and the ability to recommend best practices and articulate process improvements and required changes.
- Solid understanding of Excel and pivot tables to conduct analysis of data sets from multiple data sources.
- Organized and able to communicate results from analyses in a clear and effective manner.
- BS/BA in a related field.
- Must be a U.S. citizen; position is full-time.
- Preferred Skills: Basic understanding of statistical analysis with ability to use Excel Data Analysis ToolPak for discovery of deeper insights.
- Preferred Skills: Experience using large-scale CRM tools.
Similar jobs
Apply for Web Analyst
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly