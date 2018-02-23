Web Analyst

Employer
Agency CHIEF
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Function
Marketing and Public Relations
Industry
Government Contractor, Media / Journalism / Advertising
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Position Details

CHIEF is seeking a Web Analyst with 5+ years of experience who can identify, analyze, and execute on opportunities to optimize our digital strategy for a large government client. As a part of a dedicated team, you will help define metrics, develop regular reports and perform impactful analysis that will power our ability to deliver first-in-class service.

What You'll Do

  • Provide data-driven recommendations to enhance marketing activities, realize cost-savings, and achieve mission objectives.
  • Support agency efforts to define and implement metrics, collect and analyze customer feedback, and strengthen reporting and analysis capabilities.
  • Establish or measure against key performance indicators in order to assess the effectiveness of marketing communication strategies.
  • Monitor ongoing activities to provide quantitative insights around marketing strategy implementation.
  • Conduct research and strategic analysis.

What It Takes

  • 5+ years’ experience and expertise in using web analytics, such as WebTrends and Google Analytics.
  • In-depth knowledge of web analytics and commitment to design of sound analytics reports.
  • Experience with product or promotion-oriented quantitative analysis.
  • Clear vision for how to modify and improve analytics reporting systems.
  • Excellent documentation skills and the ability to recommend best practices and articulate process improvements and required changes.
  • Solid understanding of Excel and pivot tables to conduct analysis of data sets from multiple data sources.
  • Organized and able to communicate results from analyses in a clear and effective manner.
  • BS/BA in a related field.
  • Must be a U.S. citizen; position is full-time.
  • Preferred Skills: Basic understanding of statistical analysis with ability to use Excel Data Analysis ToolPak for discovery of deeper insights.
  • Preferred Skills: Experience using large-scale CRM tools.

