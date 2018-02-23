Staff Accountant, A/R
- Employer
- AMIDEAST, INC
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Company description:
AMIDEAST is the leading American non-profit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activities exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). We offer generous paid leave and a great 401k with up to 6% matching.
Job Description:
We are seeking an Accountant, accounts receivables based in Washington DC. The Accountant handles a wide variety of responsibilities including accounts receivables, billing, account reconciliations, and analysis. Incumbent’s responsibilities will include,
Responsibilities:
- Review and record all cash receipts ensuring accuracy of methodology and accounting
- Monitor accounts receivable aging including appropriate follow up with clients and field offices to ensure timely collections
- Process headquarter check deposits using remote deposit capture
- Reconcile contributions on a regular basis to ensure all contributions received have been recorded properly.
- Develop expertise in the billing function using Deltek Costpoint
- Manage project setup using Deltek Costpoint working closely with contracts and grants staff
- Prepare monthly and quarterly financial reporting relating to us government contracts using Cognos and pms (payment management system)
- Perform monthly and quarterly account reconciliations
- Prepare and create monthly and quarterly manual invoicing
- Perform monthly and year-end audit reconciliations
- Automate and streamline processes to enhance accuracy of data while minimizing manual efforts
- Develop process documentation for all processes
- Sort, scan and archive hard copy documents.
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minimum of 2 years in an accounts receivable capacity, or equivalent
- 2 years experience using Deltek Costpoint software or other accounting software, preferred
- Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Excel
- Demonstrated analytical skills
- A solid understanding of accounting principles
- Demonstrated ability to be proactive and resourceful in a team environment
- Excellent problem solving abilities
AMIDEAST is Equal Opportunity Employer /Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation