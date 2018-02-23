Staff Accountant, A/R

AMIDEAST, INC
Washington D.C.
Feb 23, 2018
Mar 30, 2018
Accountant
Nonprofit
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

Company description:

AMIDEAST is the leading American non-profit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activities exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). We offer generous paid leave and a great 401k with up to 6% matching.

Job Description:

We are seeking an Accountant, accounts receivables based in Washington DC. The Accountant handles a wide variety of responsibilities including accounts receivables, billing, account reconciliations, and analysis. Incumbent’s responsibilities will include,

Responsibilities:

  • Review and record all cash receipts ensuring accuracy of methodology and accounting
  • Monitor accounts receivable aging including appropriate follow up with clients and field offices to ensure timely collections
  • Process headquarter check deposits using remote deposit capture
  • Reconcile contributions on a regular basis to ensure all contributions received have been recorded properly.
  • Develop expertise in the billing function using Deltek Costpoint
  • Manage project setup using Deltek Costpoint working closely with contracts and grants staff
  • Prepare monthly and quarterly financial reporting relating to us government contracts using Cognos and pms (payment management system)
  • Perform monthly and quarterly account reconciliations
  • Prepare and create monthly and quarterly manual invoicing
  • Perform monthly and year-end audit reconciliations
  • Automate and streamline processes to enhance accuracy of data while minimizing manual efforts
  • Develop process documentation for all processes
  • Sort, scan and archive hard copy documents.
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minimum of 2 years in an accounts receivable capacity, or equivalent
  • 2 years experience using Deltek Costpoint software or other accounting software, preferred
  • Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Excel
  • Demonstrated analytical skills
  • A solid understanding of accounting principles
  • Demonstrated ability to be proactive and resourceful in a team environment
  • Excellent problem solving abilities

AMIDEAST is Equal Opportunity Employer /Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation

