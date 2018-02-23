Company description:

AMIDEAST is the leading American non-profit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activities exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). We offer generous paid leave and a great 401k with up to 6% matching.

Job Description:

We are seeking an Accountant, accounts receivables based in Washington DC. The Accountant handles a wide variety of responsibilities including accounts receivables, billing, account reconciliations, and analysis. Incumbent’s responsibilities will include,

Responsibilities:

Review and record all cash receipts ensuring accuracy of methodology and accounting

Monitor accounts receivable aging including appropriate follow up with clients and field offices to ensure timely collections

Process headquarter check deposits using remote deposit capture

Reconcile contributions on a regular basis to ensure all contributions received have been recorded properly.

Develop expertise in the billing function using Deltek Costpoint

Manage project setup using Deltek Costpoint working closely with contracts and grants staff

Prepare monthly and quarterly financial reporting relating to us government contracts using Cognos and pms (payment management system)

Perform monthly and quarterly account reconciliations

Prepare and create monthly and quarterly manual invoicing

Perform monthly and year-end audit reconciliations

Automate and streamline processes to enhance accuracy of data while minimizing manual efforts

Develop process documentation for all processes

Sort, scan and archive hard copy documents.

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minimum of 2 years in an accounts receivable capacity, or equivalent

2 years experience using Deltek Costpoint software or other accounting software, preferred

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Demonstrated analytical skills

A solid understanding of accounting principles

Demonstrated ability to be proactive and resourceful in a team environment

Excellent problem solving abilities

AMIDEAST is Equal Opportunity Employer /Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation