Fairfax Public Access is looking for a part time production technician to work in our equipment room and run a studio camera for our staff productions. Customer service and studio camera experience is preferred. Weekends and flexibility a must. Shifts can vary from week to week. 6 hour weekend shifts between 7:30am and 8pm. Week day hours are between 11:30am and 10pm. 10-15 hours per week. $10 per hour to start potentially increasing to $12 after 90 days. If interested please email your resume to Joseph Marrero, Equipment Room Manager at jmarrero@fcac.org



We are an equal opportunity employer.