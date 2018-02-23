Senior Retirement Analyst, Grade 26

Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans

Rockville, Maryland

$57,802 - $95,740

This position may be under-filled at the Retirement Analyst, Grade 23, with a salary range of $56,669 to $93,863. There is a non-competitive promotional opportunity to a Senior Retirement Analyst, Grade 26.

This is a senior level professional class that (1) performs analytical and advisory functions concerning the County's defined contribution and defined benefit retirement Plans, and (2) provides advanced-level retirement counsel and service to employees, retirees and other beneficiaries. Major duties include, but are not limited to, supporting actuarial evaluation of defined benefits, conducting studies to develop policy recommendations or identify the financial impact of changes in Plan designs, determining eligibility for various defined benefit and defined contribution Plans and Plan features, calculating benefit options, making adjustments to benefit amounts, and counseling employees/others, completing the retirement process, and making adjustments after retirement based on Plan features, audits, major life events and other factors. Contacts are diverse and significant, and require the employee to maintain in-depth, up-to-date knowledge of the Plans administered and pension/retirement issues. Contacts require well-developed communication skills to exchange information about programmatic and operational matters with a diverse array of persons having varying levels of technical knowledge, viewpoints and wants/needs - from financial impact details with actuaries and accountants to programmatic matters with members of the County Council to individual-specific benefits and options with rank-and-file employees, retirees and other beneficiaries.

Employees' Retirement System & Long-Term Disability­­

• Oversee the processing of monthly pension & LTD2 disability payments.

• Work with the ERP Implementation Team to ensure payment data integrity and systems security of retiree pension payments in the PeopleSoft module.

• Develop business processes

Retirement Savings Plan and Guaranteed Retirement Income Plan

• Review participation by County employees in these plans to determine eligibility, errors in contributions, issues with vendors tracking contributions, and processing of refunds.

All Retirement Plans

• Analyze and research complex financial issues and prepare written/oral reports addressing issues related to payments and benefits from the County's retirement plans.

• Provide guidance and assistance to County retirees on matters pertaining to pension payment activities.

• Assist with planning and conducting educational seminars and events for employees.

• Recommend new approaches and draft procedures to enhance the efficiency of the processing of retirement plan activities.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Senior Retirement Analyst, Grade 26:

Experience: Considerable (5 years) professional experience in the day-to-day administration of public pension plans, which included determination of eligibility, calculation of benefits, counsel of employees and retirees, coordination with service providers and application of a large number of eligibility and benefit variables across multiple plans, altogether vis-a-vis defined benefit plans and defined contribution plans.

Education: Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university in business administration, public administration, accounting, economics, finance or another field that provided strong foundation in the area(s) of assignment.

If filled at the Retirement Analyst, Grade 23:

Experience: Three (3) years of professional experience in the day-to-day administration of public pension plans, which included determination of eligibility, calculation of benefits, coordination with service providers and application of a large number of eligibility and benefit variables across multiple plans, altogether vis-a-vis defined benefit plans and defined contribution plans.

Education: Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university in business administration, public administration, accounting, economics, finance or another field that provided a strong foundation in the area(s) of assignment.

Equivalency (applies to both levels): An equivalent combination of education and experience may be substituted.

Medical & Background Investigation (applies to both levels): Selected candidate(s) will be required to successfully complete a Medial History Review, Drug and Alcohol screen background investigation prior to appointment. A criminal background and credit history check will be conducted on the selected candidate prior to appointment and will be a significant factor in the hiring decision.

All resumes submissions must address the preferred criteria for the position which are located in the full advertisement accessed through the County’s website.

This Recruitment will remain open until position is filled

To view the complete job announcement and to apply, please visit our website at http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/hr/recruitment/applynow.html

and then click on “Apply Now." Click “Search Jobs” and see the full job description under the “General Professional” category IRC30315

Interested candidates must create an account in order to submit a resume.

EOE M/F/H