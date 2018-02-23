Assist with the planning and execution of events for external renters. Manage logistics and/or staffing for major fundraising events including the NSO Gala, Kennedy Center Honors, WNO Gala, Kennedy Center Spring Gala, July Fourth. Create and maintain logistics briefing and event minute by minute.

Using Arts Vision, manager event calendars for the private event spaces in the Center building.

Be able to prioritize assignments and work under significant pressure, as most projects are time sensitive, involving frequent concurrent deadlines. Unfailing attention to detail is critical. Sensitivity to potential problem situations, eagerness to communicate and solve problems with a positive attitude is extremely important.

Duties and Responsibilities:

30% Manage event calendars for 12 private event spaces in the Center building.

30% Act as the venue manager for external rental events with outside clients. This includes scheduling and managing Kennedy Center support staff leading up to and during the event

25% Assist with event logistics including managing security access forms, delivery schedules. Create and maintain logistics briefing and event minute by minute. Create and maintain staffing charts for large events.

5% Event design including all paper materials and table design including florals, linens, cutlery, plates and glassware.

Education/Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a field related to the arts, public relations, or special events, or equivalent knowledge and experience. Flexibility for extended work hours. Work independently and in a collaborative team environment with ease. Basic understanding of event planning.

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required

Computer skills are necessary, including word processing and spread sheet applications. The incumbent must be articulate both orally and on paper, and able to communicate effectively with staff and volunteers and patrons. Incumbent must possess strong organizational ability, proven in previous work experience, and have an attention to detail. At the same time, incumbent must be able to work as a member of team to achieve best results for benefit of institution. Patience and ability to perform effectively in a high-pressure environment with diverse and often simultaneous projects is mandatory. Experience working with core computer software for word processing and spreadsheet is essential. An individual with the above qualifications should be able to function effectively in this position within six months; one year is needed to fully understand the annual cycle of Kennedy Center events and effectively execute the complex requirements for these events.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion. We offer a comprehensive range of benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, and a 403(b) retirement plan.