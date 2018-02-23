Looking for an experienced level marketing role at an energetic & passionate company? Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, a Bethesda, MD CPA Firm is in search of a Proposal Writer to join our team.​

Summary of Position:

The Proposal Writer leads the development of new business proposals as well as the tracking of results at the direction of firm partners and the Marketing Director. He or she owns all aspects of the proposal process including receiving and recording incoming RFPs and proposal requests, evaluation of proposal requirements, incorporation of the engagement team’s win strategy, editing existing and writing original proposal content as needed, formatting the proposal document, coordination of proofreading and review, delivery of the proposal document, and requesting and recording outcomes.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Write, edit, format and finalize technically accurate business proposals in support of all industry niches and service lines.

Read and analyze requests for proposals when received to identify proposal requirements and flag any special requirements.

Hold proposal kickoff meetings with the proposed engagement team to develop customized sections of business proposals that address client or prospect pain points and highlight the firm’s unique qualifications.

Track all proposals and update their status in the firm’s designated tracking system. Follow up with firm partners monthly to note updates and request information related to reasons for the win or loss.

Create new staff biographies and update current biographies as needed for inclusion in proposals.

Respond to requests for information in a timely fashion.

Develop and update proposal templates and maintain all other resources related to proposal development, including (but not limited to) standard proposal language.

Manage the proofreading process for business proposals and train administrative staff as needed to assist.

Qualifications:

3-5 years of marketing/business development experience, preferably in a professional services setting.

Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Marketing or a related field.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Exceptional communications skills, including writing, editing and proofreading.

Excellent research, project management, analytical and detail-oriented skills.

Ability to develop effective business relationships.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities and timelines.

Ability to work well with diverse personalities at all levels in an organization and function as valuable contributor to a professional services marketing team.

This is a full time position. Our office is located 2 blocks from the metro. Our benefits include a company 401(k) plan, paid individual medical and a culture that fosters flexibility and career development. We look forward to hearing from you!