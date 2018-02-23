Bilingual Member Services Representative

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Falls Church, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 30, 2018
Ref
AD215125
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 
Sparks Group has partnered with a federal credit union in Falls Church, VA who is looking for a friendly and engaging Bilingual Member Services Representative. If you are bilingual in Spanish, have knowledge in the banking industry and want to assist members navigate their banking questions, apply today or call 703-821-1911.

Responsibilities: 

  • Answer calls and provide exceptional customer service.
  • Listen to customer requests to understand issues and best resolve problems.
  • Operate multi-line telephone system and transfer to appropriate party.
  • Maintain knowledge of programs and technology offered by the credit union.

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • At least one year of banking experience is required.
  • Bilingual in Spanish is required.
  • Previous call center and  cross-selling experience.

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

