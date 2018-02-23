Research Corporation seeks a full-time physician for an ongoing national health/nutrition study. Individual will be part of a large medical team. Must have a Doctor of Medicine degree from an accredited institution of medicine, an active license to practice medicine in any of the 50 States or the District of Columbia, and experience in direct patient care. Have the ability to read, write, and communicate effectively in English. Pay rates are based on experience. FULL-TIME CONTINUOUS TRAVEL FOR APPROXIMATELY 48 WEEKS PER YEAR IS REQUIRED with a 1-year minimum commitment (only go home twice a year at specified times). Position requires 40 work hours per week during daytime, evening, and weekend hours.

The MEC physician performs the physician examination, including blood pressure measurements; explains sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing pursuant to study protocols; reviews laboratory results and provides referrals when necessary; and serves as Director of Emergency Response activities as well as Safety Officer for the exam team.

To learn more about this position and apply, go to www.westat.com/fieldjobs and enter Job ID 13017BR.

WESTAT

EOE Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled: