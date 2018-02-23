The Contribution Analyst analyzes and processes remittance reports and payments received from employers;, processes refunds due to erroneous contributions; accurately maintains employer accounts; researches missing hour inquiries; and prepares documents such as Collective Bargaining Agreements, rate files, and miscellaneous correspondence for scanning according to procedures

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reviews employer remittance reports to insure completeness of reported data and accuracy of amount(s) remitted. Researches problems, communicates with employers and local union offices via telephone and in writing.

Deposits employer remittance checks received, balances check deposits and provides Accounting with the necessary back-up documentation.

Enters remittance report batch deposit and header information into the enterprise database system and assists with other data entry tasks as needed.

Prepares refund packet for returning erroneous contributions.

Ensures Collective Bargaining Agreements contain proper information and documentation.

Maintains up-to-date agreements between participating locals and employers.

Maintains rates for locals and notifies staff of rate increases or decreases, and/or new groups.

Researches and monitors missing hour inquiries.

Notifies appropriate personnel regarding possible Employer Withdrawal Liability situations.

Acts as technical advisor to Fund personnel regarding all aspects of participation and contributions of locals.

QUALIFICATIONS:

College degree or High School graduate with a minimum one year related work experience.

Good math skills, proficient typing, data entry and 10-key calculator skills.

Good written and oral communication skills and a pleasant and articulate telephone manner.

Well-organized, detail oriented and able to handle multiple tasks concurrently.

Team player and work well independently with minimum supervision.

Work well under pressure and time constraints.

Able to recognize and handle deviations from normal procedures.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Outlook, a working knowledge of Excel and strong computer skills (Windows applications).

Qualified candidates should apply via our website, www.ppnpf.org. Click on Employment Opportunities.