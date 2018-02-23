Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports the Washington Office staff in their legislative, public policy daily, important and regulatory work so that The Joint Commission is aware of, and up-to-date on significant issues, regulations, and other relevant information that would affect its advocacy, policymaking, standards development, survey operations and other strategic initiatives important to The Joint Commission. Ensures timely communications of this information to central office staff in order to fully inform them of national issues affecting The Joint Commission’s work. Attends external meetings, hearings, briefings, policy discussions, etc. on behalf of the Joint Commission. Receives additional assignments from Associate Director/Director as needed.

GENERAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Assists in the identification of key information, including information difficult to obtain without resourceful and proactive behavior. Keeps abreast of latest developments in health care including legislative, policy, and regulatory issues. Analyzes, complies, and synthesizes information into understandable and usable formats. Actively contributes to the knowledge base and library of information on health care legislation, policy, and reform in order, that all Joint Commission staff have access to the latest information. Assists with Congressional Advocacy activities including targeting, outreach, and strategy; monitors, reviews, and analyzes federal regulations and legislation. Prepares legislative and regulatory summaries, talking points, issue briefs, and policy materials for executive and senior staff. Prepares staff memoranda, progress reports and ad hoc reports as assigned.

Qualifications:

The level of knowledge equivalent to that ordinarily acquired through the completion of at least a bachelor’s degree.