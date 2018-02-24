Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation

Employer
Shenandoah County Public Schools
Location
Woodstock, Virginia
Posted
Feb 24, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
School and Teaching
Industry
Education, Primary and Secondary
Hours
Full Time

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation

 

Shenandoah County Public Schools is seeking applicants for the position of Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Innovation.  To qualify, applicants must have a Master’s Degree (doctorate preferred) and Virginia certification in Administration/Supervision.  The applicant should have at least five years experience in instructional supervision and successful service in building or division level education administration. This position is responsible for leading the instructional services of the school division through a framework of continuous improvement informed by student and division performance data, research on emerging trends, and results-oriented best instructional practices.

 

For more information about this position, please contact Dr. Mark Johnston, Division Superintendent, by email at majohnston@shenandoah.k12.va.us.

 

Application deadline: March 12,2018.           

 

Starting Date:  July 1, 2018   Please complete application on-line at www.shenandoah.k12.va.us 

