Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation

Shenandoah County Public Schools is seeking applicants for the position of Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Innovation. To qualify, applicants must have a Master’s Degree (doctorate preferred) and Virginia certification in Administration/Supervision. The applicant should have at least five years experience in instructional supervision and successful service in building or division level education administration. This position is responsible for leading the instructional services of the school division through a framework of continuous improvement informed by student and division performance data, research on emerging trends, and results-oriented best instructional practices.

For more information about this position, please contact Dr. Mark Johnston, Division Superintendent, by email at majohnston@shenandoah.k12.va.us.

Application deadline: March 12,2018.