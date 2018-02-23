Contribution Analyst
- Location
- Old Town Alexandria, Virginia
- Salary
- $1,866.00 biweekly, + health insurance, disability and, pension benefits, plus free parking.
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Ref
- CA
- Function
- Accountant, Customer Service
- Industry
- Associations, Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Contribution Analyst analyzes and processes remittance reports and payments received from employers;, processes refunds due to erroneous contributions; accurately maintains employer accounts; researches missing hour inquiries; and prepares documents such as Collective Bargaining Agreements, rate files, and miscellaneous correspondence for scanning according to procedures
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Reviews employer remittance reports to insure completeness of reported data and accuracy of amount(s) remitted. Researches problems, communicates with employers and local union offices via telephone and in writing.
- Deposits employer remittance checks received, balances check deposits and provides Accounting with the necessary back-up documentation.
- Enters remittance report batch deposit and header information into the enterprise database system and assists with other data entry tasks as needed.
- Prepares refund packet for returning erroneous contributions.
- Ensures Collective Bargaining Agreements contain proper information and documentation.
- Maintains up-to-date agreements between participating locals and employers.
- Maintains rates for locals and notifies staff of rate increases or decreases, and/or new groups.
- Researches and monitors missing hour inquiries.
- Notifies appropriate personnel regarding possible Employer Withdrawal Liability situations.
- Acts as technical advisor to Fund personnel regarding all aspects of participation and contributions of locals.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- College degree or High School graduate with a minimum one year related work experience.
- Good math skills, proficient typing, data entry and 10-key calculator skills.
- Good written and oral communication skills and a pleasant and articulate telephone manner.
- Well-organized, detail oriented and able to handle multiple tasks concurrently.
- Team player and work well independently with minimum supervision.
- Work well under pressure and time constraints.
- Able to recognize and handle deviations from normal procedures.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Outlook, a working knowledge of Excel and strong computer skills (Windows applications).
Qualified candidates should apply via our website, www.ppnpf.org. Click on Employment Opportunities.