Digital Marketing Manager

Protecting, Embracing and Empowering | Service and justice | Advocating for migrants and refugees

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), is seeking a Digital Marketing Manager who will be responsible for developing and implementing creative online marketing strategies using a broad spectrum of tools, including web content management, e-mail, social media, video, paid media, search engine optimization, etc. S/he will work across the organization to design and support digital marketing projects and the broader needs of the Communications team including management of various communications and marketing-related projects.

Responsibilities:

 Develop and produce visually compelling, creative online marketing and communications materials.

 Implement creative digital marketing strategies and email marketing campaigns to support organizational mission and strategic objectives, with an emphasis on broadening awareness of our programs and supporting fundraising efforts.

 Work collaboratively to execute, and evaluate e-mail, social media, and display advertising campaigns; manage Google Grant's campaign, website redesign, and web-based vendors.

 Manage content, copy, layout, and design for the LIRS website; creates and repurposes content for the website and social media sites.

 Monitor digital media trends and brainstorm strategies to grow audiences and improve web-based performance; manage web-based metrics, establish and monitor benchmarks to measure impact. Bring new ideas, tools, and insights to the table.

 Grows and cultivates online community through the use of innovative digital marketing strategies.

 Research and identify relevant new technologies, tools and digital marketing strategies to online marketing efforts.

 Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

 Bachelor's degree in related field required in combination with four years of related experience in marketing/communications, digital media, online communications, or a related field, preferably in a non-profit or cause-based organization.

 Exceptional writing and editing skills, and the ability to develop messaging and deliver information in a compelling manner.

 Demonstrated knowledge of online marketing communications strategies and tactics, digital trends and technologies.

 Experience in web management/web development, and email marketing experience.

 Proficiency in web content development, software, and standards.

 Experience with content management systems (preferably Luminate, WordPress), SEO, Google Analytics, and graphic design applications (preferably the Adobe Creative Suite).

 Knowledge of basic HTML

 Experience in tracking and analyzing data and trends.

 Ability to work collaboratively across organizational lines, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and meet deadlines.

 Deep commitment to LIRS’s core values and ability to model those values in relationships with colleagues and partners.

Organization Summary:

Headquartered in Baltimore’s beautiful Inner Harbor, with offices in Washington, DC, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) is a national faith-based organization with a 77-year history, a budget of approximately $58 million per year, and over 80 headquarters staff.

LIRS is widely-recognized for its expertise in implementing federal programs on behalf of refugees and migrants living within the borders of the United States. Working with and through partners across the country, LIRS resettles refugees, reunites children with their families or provides loving homes for them, conducts policy advocacy, and pursues humanitarian alternatives to the immigration detention system.

Application Instructions:

To be considered, please submit a resume and cover letter by close of business Monday, March 7, 2018, via http://lirs.iapplicants.com/ViewJob-765813.html. For more information about LIRS, please visit www.lirs.org.

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service provides equal employment opportunities to all, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.