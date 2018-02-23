Mental Health Professionals are responsible for the provision of mental health counseling services and the development of social skills programming for students in our Multiple Learning Needs and Model Asperger Programs, primarily at the elementary and middle school age. Provide individual or small group counseling services as deemed necessary by assessment and as indicated by a student's Individual Education Plan (IEP).

Responsibilities

Contribute to the development and implementation of social skills/social thinking curriculum to address student needs identified by the educational team or as indicated by the program/division

Complete psychosocial assessments to determine if counseling services are warranted within the school environment

Provide mental health related supports to students during crisis moments

Provide consultation to school staff to support the emotional needs of the school community (students, families, staff)

Maintain accurate documentation according to COMAR regulations and LEA requirements

Provide parent support and guidance on an as-needed basis

Collaborate and coordinate services with community therapists and agencies

Participate in interdisciplinary team meetings, contributing a mental health perspective

Develop Social-Emotional IEP goals for students in treatment, complete annual IEP reports, recommendations, and quarterly progress reports on social and emotional goals

Hold confidential all knowledge of students and their families

Maintain ethical standards of applicable professional Board of Examiners

Work collaboratively with other team members in programs/divisions as needed

Requirements