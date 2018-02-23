Mental Health Professional
- Employer
- The Ivymount School
- Location
- Rockville, Maryland
- Salary
- Commensurate with experience
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 30, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Therapist, Social Worker
- Industry
- Education, Primary and Secondary
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Mental Health Professionals are responsible for the provision of mental health counseling services and the development of social skills programming for students in our Multiple Learning Needs and Model Asperger Programs, primarily at the elementary and middle school age. Provide individual or small group counseling services as deemed necessary by assessment and as indicated by a student's Individual Education Plan (IEP).
Responsibilities
- Contribute to the development and implementation of social skills/social thinking curriculum to address student needs identified by the educational team or as indicated by the program/division
- Complete psychosocial assessments to determine if counseling services are warranted within the school environment
- Provide mental health related supports to students during crisis moments
- Provide consultation to school staff to support the emotional needs of the school community (students, families, staff)
- Maintain accurate documentation according to COMAR regulations and LEA requirements
- Provide parent support and guidance on an as-needed basis
- Collaborate and coordinate services with community therapists and agencies
- Participate in interdisciplinary team meetings, contributing a mental health perspective
- Develop Social-Emotional IEP goals for students in treatment, complete annual IEP reports, recommendations, and quarterly progress reports on social and emotional goals
- Hold confidential all knowledge of students and their families
- Maintain ethical standards of applicable professional Board of Examiners
- Work collaboratively with other team members in programs/divisions as needed
Requirements
- MSW (Masters in Social Work), MA or MS in Psychology, or PhD or PsyD (doctorate in Psychology)
- MSW plus advanced state licensure (LCSW-C), Or MA or MS in Psychology plus advanced state licensure (LCPC), Or Licensed Psychologist (PhD or PsyD)
- Maryland State licensure that allows for provision of mental health services as outlined by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Maryland State Regulations
- Experience working collaboratively with an interdisciplinary team
- Experience delivering school-based mental health services
- Clinical experience with students with special needs, including, but not limited to, a range of developmental disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and intellectual disabilities
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Computer skills related to common office tasks such as email, conducting internet searches, and using MSOffice (e.g., MSWord, Excel, PowerPoint)