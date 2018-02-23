The career opportunities offered throughout Anne Arundel Medical

Center (AAMC) are as unique and diverse as each one of our 4,000+ employees. We invite you to join us now for the opportunity to create a healthier tomorrow for yourself and for the one million people who trust us for compassionate quality care.

AAMC is dedicated to the safety and security of our patients and staff. We’re looking for an experienced individual to coordinate the AAMC safety and security development and training programs. Specific

emphasis will be on Crisis Prevention Intervention training. The Manager

Security Training will identify training needs and design a curriculum and

develop lesson plans and learning packages utilizing L&D techniques to

create learning aides.

Responsibilities:

* Manage, plan, develop, conduct, and coordinate Safety and Security staff development and training programs

* Coordinate all Safety and Security training and related functions

* Serve as the lead contact for the CPI/Security training and responsible for supervising the CPI training program, CPI staff trainers, and related responsibilities

* Analyze training/development needs, resources and communicate solutions effectively utilizing critical thinking skills

* Perform formal and informal evaluations to ensure compliance with various Safety and Security standards; quality of instructional content and delivery methodology; implements and recommends program improvement

* Supervise training function for Safety and Security Staff and develops assignments and performance standards

* Coordinate/lead discussion groups and stimulate participants in the learning process

Qualifications:

* A bachelor's degree in related field * Minimum 3 years of programmatic/management experience such as employee training, curriculum development or related field or equivalent experience

* Proven ability to effectively supervise and lead staff and train team members

* Knowledge of training principles and adult learners practices, knowledge of methods and techniques of conducting formal and informal training sessions

* Successful completion of CPI Training Instructor program or other Safety and Security Certification preferred



JOB REQUIREMENTS:

In addition to the cultural and lifestyle advantages of our beautiful Annapolis

location, we offer excellent compensation. For more information and to apply,

visit https://www.aamccareers.org/job/8049717/manager-security-training-full-time-rotating-shifts-and-days-annapolis-md