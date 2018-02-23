Human Resources Manager (generalist)

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) is one of the world’s largest global associations of financial institutions with nearly 500 members in 75 countries. We provide economic and financial analysis to our members, develop industry proposals on global regulatory issues, and represent our members in discussions with the public sector on global economic and financial policy issues.

We are currently seeking a Human Resources Manager (generalist) to manage the full range of human resource functions for a staff of about 100 including: the recruitment, relocation and orientation process; compensation and benefits processing and management; the performance appraisal process; employee relations and retention efforts; and training and development. This position is also responsible for the recruitment and administrative oversight of interns. This is a hands-on position that requires the candidate to have a solid knowledge base of and strong skills in the full range of HR functions.

Applicants should have at least 5 years of human resource experience, at least 2 of which should be management experience. Experience processing payroll with ADP and using HR software programs (preferably BambooHR and ReviewSnap) are also required. Bachelor’s degree is required (Master's degree and PHR/SPHR certification is desirable). We need a true HR professional with a strong and proactive work ethic, a results-oriented approach and the ability to bring energy and innovation to employee services. This individual will need to have good organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work in a very fast-paced, deadline driven environment. Also required are exceptional interpersonal skills including listening, coaching and the ability to develop strong relationships at all levels of the organization. Strong English writing ability is essential, along with sound spreadsheet and database skills.

Please email resume, cover letter, and salary requirements in Microsoft Word format to personnel@iif.com. For more information on the IIF please refer to our website at www.iif.com .