The American Society of Nephrology (ASN)—which represents 17,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and other health professionals dedicated to leading the fight against kidney disease—seeks a full-time Project Coordinator.

The Project Coordinator will support a strategic priority within the Society, entitled the Kidney Health Initiative (KHI). A newer program for the Society, KHI enhances patient safety and fosters innovation in kidney disease. KHI implements projects in partnership with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), other government agencies (NIH, CMS, and CDC), as well as a diverse and broad set of member organizations and companies, including patient organizations, healthcare professional organizations, pharmaceutical, device manufacturers, and biotechnology companies. The position will support multiple KHI project workgroups that are tasked with working collaboratively to solve complex problems and foster drug and device development for people with kidney diseases. Ideal candidates will think critically and be able to interact with all stakeholders of KHI, including federal government contacts, medical professionals, industry representatives, and patients.

Reporting to the KHI Manager, the Project Coordinator’s responsibilities include some administrative tasks as well as strong project management, critical thinking, and creativity.

Specific examples of daily activities include

Provides project management support to 3-5+ project workgroups including but not limited to developing project plans, arranging conference calls, creating and disseminating meeting agenda and materials, taking minutes, and assisting workgroup chairs in meeting deadlines as outlined.

Leads projects by tracking important key financial information and creating and staying on budget.

Participates in the project submission cycle, including the call for proposal and review and selection processes.

Assesses and develops programs or activities that will help KHI meet its strategic priorities focused on clinical trial infrastructure and patient recruitment and engagement.

Collaborates on the Initiative’s communication plan including drafting content and working with the Society’s internal staff to disseminate the communications such as call for members, newly endorsed projects, completed projects, creating and updating project pages on the KHI website, and event announcements.

Identifies and works on solutions to areas of concern, including project delays, for discussion, problem-solving and mediation.

Thinks critically and creatively about ancillary and synergistic opportunities to share and implement ideas from the workgroups or identify new strategies that will help KHI meet its mission.

Prepares, manages, and moderates in-person meetings with workgroups, including several during ASN Annual Meeting (Kidney Week).

Qualifications

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in related field is required. Knowledge of medical terminology is desirable.

3-5+ years of job experience

Proven success with completing many projects from start to finish

Ability to work independently and motivated by managing projects

Demonstrates strong critical thinking

Ability to take ownership of their own project with little supervision by KHI Manager

Strong written and oral communications skills; writes clearly and concisely using correct grammar and spelling.

Expertise in building relationships with people of various backgrounds and education levels

Strong analytical and attention to detail skills required

Proficiency in Microsoft Office required, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Adobe Acrobat and project management tools.

Experience understanding and working with government agencies is a plus.

High energy, positive attitude, able to work collaboratively and take initiative.

Seeks and provides accurate and timely information to supervisor, colleagues, and others.

Demonstrates good judgment in prioritizing and accomplishing work in an efficient manner, even in the face of limited resources or conflicting and/or changing priorities.

The successful candidate will possess strong interpersonal skills, a cooperative attitude within and in support of a team, and an understanding of the importance of customer service.

ASN offers a competitive salary commensurate with experience and a comprehensive fringe benefits package.

Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and salary requirements (with the subject line: KHI Project Coordinator) to ASN at operations@asn-online.org. Please note the society can only accept online applications for this position.