Summary: The Field Operations Technician, under periodic supervision from the Field Operations Manager, Field Operations Assistant Manager, or other designated authority, will be responsible for preforming a variety of tasks. The technician must possess a professional and courteous demeanor with the ability to appropriately communicate using a variety of methods to convey a professional representation of Concert Technologies to fellow employees, customers, and vendors, at all times.

The technician will be responsible for installing, troubleshooting, programming, configuring, and working with fiber and copper cable, related transport equipment, and other critical data infrastructure including phone systems, cabling and terminating coax, copper, fiber optics, and other related materials, setting up terminals and racks, installing data equipment including hubs, modems, routers, and switches, and labeling all equipment based on the telecommunications industry codes and standards. The technician must possess the ability to perform maintenance and troubleshoot T-1 problems, identify hardware problems, and work with a variety of vendors to resolve those problems, while promoting consistent and effective work ethic through multitasking and meeting strict deadlines.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following.

Dispatch, as assigned, for all projects and customer sites at the designated times and dates.

Advance preparation for dispatches through obtaining a clear understanding of the SOW, tools, materials, and equipment required.

Install cable pathway systems, such as cable trays, cable racks, j-hooks, or d-rings.

Install, terminate, test, label, and document horizontal, backbone, and other cabling.

Dress and route cable into telecommunications closets, modular furniture, and other work area outlets.

Build out telecommunication and equipment rooms.

Firestop various types of cable penetrations.

Troubleshoot and test circuits, as specified, to ensure correct diagnosis.

Document all troubleshooting information and test results.

Equipment consoling and configurations, as needed and specified.

Quickly diagnosis problems and determine solutions.

Quickly adapt to change, seek to understand the whole picture to best adapt.

Ensure all jobs and dispatches meet time, bid, and budget considerations.

Ensure quality craftsmanship in all work, on every job.

Compose clear and concise daily reports for job, dispatch, and department documentation.

Maintain work vehicles by keeping clean of debris and clutter, keeping organized, documenting weekly vehicle inspection for minor repairs, safety, and general vehicle maintenance.

Clean and organize work stations and surrounding areas.

Perform all work and use of tools, equipment, and materials in a safe and compliant manner.

Maintain a safe work environment and follow all safety guidelines.

Ensure departmental policies and procedures are followed.

Additional Skills Required

Ability to navigate windows-based programs, and be proficient in Microsoft Office programs

Effective customer service skills

Demonstrate attention to detail

Maintain a clean and professional appearance

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Effective time management skills

Work well independently or in a team environment

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Demonstrate problem solving skills

Ability to be flexible and work overtime, as needed

Supervisory Responsibilities

A technician may be assigned as a lead technician for a specified dispatch or project in which he/she will assign, guide, and be accountable for the other assigned technicians and their work.

Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty, satisfactorily. The requirements listed are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education and/or Experience:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

1-3 years of installing and terminating backbone and horizontal cable, both copper and fiber, installing data equipment, and knowledge of TIA and EIA standards

Physical Demands

Ability to bend, climb ladders, crawl, pull, push, reach, stoop, drive, sit, or stand for extended periods of time, lift and carry objects up to 75 lbs., possess good physical dexterity and operate job related tools, possess good vision, including color vision, and good hearing, work in small areas, such as crawl spaces and closets, work indoors or outdoors in a variety of temperatures and weather conditions, work in areas where the noise level can be loud and continual.

Travel Requirements

This position requires the daily use of a company vehicle(s) throughout the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. area. The typical time frame for travel can range from 20 minutes to three or more hours and some out of state, overnight travel may be required. The ideal candidate must possess a local, valid Driver’s License and maintain an acceptable driving record, at all times.

Background Check

Ability to pass full drug screen, felony, federal and misdemeanor background check. This may occur at the time of employment, upon request after employment, or as needed/requested for being dispatched to a job site.

Employment Type:

Temp to perm.

Disclaimer

This job description is a summary of typical functions of the position, not an exhaustive or comprehensive list of all possible job responsibilities, tasks and duties. The responsibilities, tasks and duties of this position might differ from those outlined in the job description and that other duties, as assigned, might be part of the job to meet business or organization needs.