ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for maintaining assigned area(s) in a clean, orderly and sanitary condition. Practices safe work habits through the appropriate use of chemicals, various equipment and cleaning applications to include: damp dusting, mopping, scouring, scrubbing, stripping and polishing. Adheres to all regulatory standards for waste collection and transport.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
