(MLS/MT) will have completed a Bachelor's degree in Medical Laboratory Science and hold ASCP or AMT in Medical technology or be eligible to sit for certification and able to secure certification within one year. Top Medical Laboratory Technicians (MLT) will have completed an Associate's degree in Medical Laboratory Technology and hold ASCP or AMT in Medical Laboratory Technology or be eligible to sit for certification and able to secure certification within on year.

Sentara Healthcare Laboratory Services is seeking Medical Technologists or Medical Lab Technicians to join our team. Our labs are in hospitals and clinics across Southeastern Virginia, North Carolina, and the Blue Ridge of Virginia to include Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News, Williamsburg, South Boston, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge, Harrisonburg, and Charlottesville in Virginia and Elizabeth City in North Carolina.Our Labs are Nationally recognized, dynamic places to work with patient diagnosis and treatment as our focus. Our teams are dedicated professionals that like to have fun and enjoy what they do to impact the communities we serve. If you want to work with a team with a purpose, we have an opportunity for you.Enhance your career! Join our team.

Performs laboratory tests; interprets results; documents and reports results. Maintains department equipment, instruments, and tools.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE

Associate's Level Degree-Medical Laboratory Technician

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: ASCP or AMT MT or MLT.

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below