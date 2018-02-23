Pharmacy IV Tech
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Full-time (40hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) in support of our Pharmacy operations at our Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. IV experience is strongly preferred.
Prepare intravenous medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Pharmacy Technician - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
