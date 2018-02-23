RN Shadow the Nursing Unit Day - Sentara Virginia Beach General
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA:Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Newport News, VA:Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: RN Shadow the Nursing Unit Day at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Thursday, March 8, 2018
Noon until 4:00pm
Registered Nurses - Experienced, Recent Graduates, and Upcoming May 2018 Graduates!
Spring Break….a great time to explore an RN opportunity at Virginia Beach General Hospital!
Experienced Registered Nurses are you looking for a new venture. Upcoming New Graduate Registered Nurses are you looking to launch your first nursing opportunity.
Come join me in your scrubs and nursing shoes at Sentara Virginia Beach General
Thursday, March 8, from Noon until 4pm
1060 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Park in visitor's lot and come into the main lobby to check in
Learn about our specialty units Medicine, Surgical, Oncology, Ortho, Behavioral Health, Neuro Stroke, Cardiac, Stepdown, Intensive Care and Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. You will have the opportunity to choose a unit or two to explore, shadow the unit for a couple of hours with one of our experienced nurses. If you find a specialty of interest, you will be scheduled to meet with a hiring manager.
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital a community, Trauma III level facility that has 276 beds. The Hospital is just about 3 miles from the Coastal Area of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Virginia Beach is a beautiful city, it is family oriented, and it offers many free attractions to its residents all year round.
Sentara offers competitive salary, excellent benefits to include tuition reimbursement, 403B with matching funds, and even a paid pension plan! Relocation assistance can be provided.
Be a part of an excellent healthcare organization that cares about our People, Quality, Patient Safety, Service and Integrity. Join a team that has a Mission to improve health every day, join the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Team!
If interested in exploring Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital's Shadow Day, reserve your spot today! RSVP to Jean Hurrell, Nurse Recruiter at jlhurrel@sentara.com
Thursday, March 8, 2018
Noon until 4:00pm
Registered Nurses - Experienced, Recent Graduates, and Upcoming May 2018 Graduates!
Spring Break….a great time to explore an RN opportunity at Virginia Beach General Hospital!
Experienced Registered Nurses are you looking for a new venture. Upcoming New Graduate Registered Nurses are you looking to launch your first nursing opportunity.
Come join me in your scrubs and nursing shoes at Sentara Virginia Beach General
Thursday, March 8, from Noon until 4pm
1060 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Park in visitor's lot and come into the main lobby to check in
Learn about our specialty units Medicine, Surgical, Oncology, Ortho, Behavioral Health, Neuro Stroke, Cardiac, Stepdown, Intensive Care and Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. You will have the opportunity to choose a unit or two to explore, shadow the unit for a couple of hours with one of our experienced nurses. If you find a specialty of interest, you will be scheduled to meet with a hiring manager.
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital a community, Trauma III level facility that has 276 beds. The Hospital is just about 3 miles from the Coastal Area of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Virginia Beach is a beautiful city, it is family oriented, and it offers many free attractions to its residents all year round.
Sentara offers competitive salary, excellent benefits to include tuition reimbursement, 403B with matching funds, and even a paid pension plan! Relocation assistance can be provided.
Be a part of an excellent healthcare organization that cares about our People, Quality, Patient Safety, Service and Integrity. Join a team that has a Mission to improve health every day, join the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Team!
If interested in exploring Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital's Shadow Day, reserve your spot today! RSVP to Jean Hurrell, Nurse Recruiter at jlhurrel@sentara.com
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-