SECURITY OFFICER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- IT, Security Engineer
- Industry
- Security
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: Security - Previous experience
License
Required: Drivers License
Preferred: Cert Healthcare Security Ofc, Handle With Care Cert
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Handle With Care de-escalation training must be successfully completed within 180 days of hire. Certified Healthcare Security Officer (CHSO) certification by International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety (IAHSS) must be successfully obtained within 90 days of hire. Former military, law enforcement or security officer experience preferred