Optima Health Community Care is seeking a customer-focused, multi-tasking individual to join our Clinical Government Health team in Richmond, VA.This is an inbound/outbound call center role with a focus on member education, follow-up and reporting. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills and a demonstrated experience with:*Call Center or fast paced medical practice*Medical terminology*Clinical experience or clinical knowledge*Microsoft SuiteThis is a full-time benefited position.

Care Coordination Technician works in a collaborative role with all members of the professional health care team and with community service agencies to coordinate care for members to improve health outcomes. The Care Support Technician has responsibility for providing direct support to Care Coordination staff and members by providing telephone triage for all incoming phone calls, data entry services for clinical, non-clinical information, extracting data for on-going and ad hoc reports and other duties as assigned by the MLTSS Director of Clinical Operations. Makes routine/scheduled and ad hoc/follow-up calls to members in compliance with contractual requirements and the member¿s plan of care. Assists Care Coordinators in arranging services associated with the member¿s plan of care, and makes follow-up calls as indicated.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Clinical - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

-Knowledge of medical terminology -Knowledge of Medicaid and Medicare benefits -Familiar with Virginia regulatory compliance standards -Ability to meet deadlines in a consistent manner; able to manage multiple deadlines -Knowledge of Utilization Management, Care Coordination processes -Strong organizational skills; able to multitask and prioritize. -Strong written/documentation and verbal skills-detail oriented -Detail oriented