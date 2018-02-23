PHLEBOTOMIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Feb 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Laboratory is seeking a Phlebotomist to work part time, 1st shift.

Top candidates will have completed a phlebotomy program and hold a High School diploma or equivalent.

Enhance your career and join our team.

Performs stat and/or routine phlebotomy in various inpatient, outpatient, or long-term care facilities while maintaining the highest level of customer service. Collect, label, scan and register patient specimens for testing. Responsible for prioritizing work to meet acceptable response times for all priority labs requested. Monitors phlebotomy supply levels. Frequent interaction with physician and hospital staff.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Completion of a Phlebotomy Program and/or Course in addition to a high school diploma or equivalent are required for the position.

