Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Laboratory is seeking a Phlebotomist to work part time, 1st shift.Top candidates will have completed a phlebotomy program and hold a High School diploma or equivalent.Enhance your career and join our team.

Performs stat and/or routine phlebotomy in various inpatient, outpatient, or long-term care facilities while maintaining the highest level of customer service. Collect, label, scan and register patient specimens for testing. Responsible for prioritizing work to meet acceptable response times for all priority labs requested. Monitors phlebotomy supply levels. Frequent interaction with physician and hospital staff.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Completion of a Phlebotomy Program and/or Course in addition to a high school diploma or equivalent are required for the position.