SCHEDULER - Gastroenterology
Expiring today
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time patient Scheduler in our Gastroenterology medical practice.
Schedules procedures for patients in a computerized scheduling system. Accountable for accurately and completely obtaining required information in the scheduling process, ensuring the correct patient and procedure requested, has been scheduled. Responsible for order entry process, communications, guest relations, medical record maintenance/analysis, and various clerical duties within scope of role.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Customer Service - 1 year
Preferred: Healthcare - 1 year, Medical Office - 1 year, Medical Terminology - 1 year
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
One of the four skill levels required: 1. Transferrable skills (ie, 1 year or more in a call center environment); 2. One year experience with medical insurance in a hospital or physician¿s office; 3. One year experience in a healthcare environment or 4. Completion of healthcare related certificate program.
