Minimum of 3 years experience in multiple functional areas of HR management such as staffing, recruiting, performance management, leave management, employee relations or position management. Minimum 2 years experience with recruiting and leave program administration including FMLA required.



Experience facilitating orientation program(s) required. Experience developing and conducting employee and manager training sessions on HR programs or policies strongly preferred.



Minimum two years’ experience in a consultative capacity interfacing with and guiding multiple levels of management. Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing as well as the ability to establish effective working relationships with senior staff and other high-ranking officials.



Strong organizational skills and attention to detail required. Proven ability to multi-task and shift priorities in a fast-paced environment. Must be able to maintain and report the status of projects and tasks that overlap with multiple teams across the entire CAO organization (e.g., personnel actions, leave eligibility, onboarding schedules and activities) to ensure appropriate, timely, and accurate services delivered.



Ability to work with all levels of a multifaceted workforce as well as with sensitive, confidential, and complex projects and responsibilities.



Ability to work independently or with a team sometimes with minimal structure.



Bachelors degree in Human Resources Management or related field required. PHR or SHRM-CP preferred.

Hiring for this position is governed by the Veteran's Employment Opportunities Act. Applicants seeking veterans’ preference consideration should contact a CAO Human Resources representative at CAOHumanResources@mail.house.gov for further information.



Continued employment is contingent upon satisfactorily completing a criminal history records check (or other applicable security clearance) and a pre-employment drug-test (pre-identified position only).



Title 1 of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, as amended (5 U.S. C app§ 101 et seq.) requires certain House employees, to file Financial Disclosure Statements, for information please visit http://clerk.house.gov/public_disc/financial.aspx.



