Occasional travel - May require occasional overnight travel.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation benefits will be provided.

Completion of Confidential Financial Disclosure may be required.



Employment Conditions.



Registration with the Selective Service.



Moderate Risk Position - Minimum Background Investigation (MBI) required.



U.S. Citizenship is required.

Serving as a consultant or adviser to management on resolving issues that affect programs, policies, and guidance related to information technology and operational risk in the financial services industry.

Conducting analysis on information technology and operational risk in the banking, thrift and financial services industry program issues.

Analyzing, evaluating, and writing Corporate and Division policy related to information technology and operational risk in the banking, thrift and financial services industry program issues.

Leading inter-agency and intra-agency projects and/or initiatives that develop policy, procedures, and guidance related on banking, thrift and financial services industry program issues.

Qualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic, religious spiritual; community; student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here - Applicant must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-13 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience is experience performing the following duties:- Applicant must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-14 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience is experience performing the following duties:There is no substitution of education for the experience for this position.Applicants eligible for ICTAP (Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program) must achieve a score of 80 "well qualified" for this position. For more information, click here

To read about your rights and responsibilities as an applicant for Federal employment, click here.



If selected, you may be required to serve a probationary period.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and the online assessment questionnaire will be reviewed to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements outlined in this announcement. Therefore, it is imperative that your resume contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make the qualification.



Your resume will also be evaluated to measure your responses to the assessment questions. If you rated yourself higher on the questionnaire than what is supported by your resume, your overall qualifications assessment may be adversely affected.



If you are found qualified, you will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified, or Qualified. These category assignments are a measure of the degree in which your background and responses to the assessment questions match the competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) listed below. Within these categories, candidates eligible for veterans' preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.



1. Knowledge of the structure, functions and operations of the financial services industry and current legislative and regulatory issues impacting the banking and thrift industries.



2. Knowledge of the laws, rules, regulations, policies and guidelines pertaining to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, banking, thrift and financial services industry such as the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the National Bank Act, FDICIA, etc.



3. Ability to prepare written testimony to Congress, regulations, policy statements, financial institution letters, examination guidelines and to develop analysis and evaluation of public policies regarding the banking, thrift and financial services industry.



4. Ability to establish and maintain working relationships in meeting and dealing with executives, supervisors, managers, employees, private sector representatives and others.



5. Ability to make oral presentations to senior management and industry, consumer and professional conferences.



6. Ability to develop and present authoritative analyses on precedent setting issues.



You do not need to respond separately to these KSAs. Your answers to the online questionnaire and resume will serve as responses to the KSAs.

To preview questions please click here.