Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

You will be required to complete ethics orientation within three months of appointment and submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report, OGE-278e within 30 days of appointment.

You will be required to sign the Reassignment Rights and Obligations Agreement as a condition of appointment into the SES in accordance with DoD Directive 1403.03.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.

You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test (including marijuana) is required. A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if you fail to report to the drug test appointment or pass the test. You will be subject to random testing.

This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA). You must be certified as a Career Field Program Management Level III. If you are not certified you must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment.

This position is a designated Critical Acquisition Position (CAP). You must be a member of the Acquisition Corps, become a member, or obtain a waiver at the time of selection and sign a three-year tenure agreement prior to assuming the position.

Supervisors in the executive branch have a heightened personal responsibility for advancing government ethics. You will be required to review the 14 General Principles of Ethical Conduct at 5 CFR 2635.101.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses (i.e. PCS) or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations.QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS: Applicants will be assessed against qualifications which fall into two areas: Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Mandatory Technical Qualifications (MTQs). Failure to provide a separate narrative statement which describes fully and concisely how your experience meets the competencies described in the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Mandatory Technical Qualifications will eliminate you from consideration.EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS: You will be assessed against the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs).They are designed to assess executive experience and potential - not technical expertise. They measure whether you have the broad executive skills needed in a variety of senior executive positions. Failure to meet a qualification requirement will disqualify an applicant. (Each must be addressed separately in your Supplemental Narrative Statement. The ECQs must not exceed 10 pages.)(Note: Current career Senior Executive Service (SES); former career Senior Executive Service (SES) who are reinstatement-eligible; and graduates of OPM-certified Candidate Development Programs are not required to address the ECQs, but must address the Mandatory Technical Qualifications.)1) Leading Change: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.2) Leading People: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent in this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.3) Results Driven: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent in the ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high- quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.4) Business Acumen: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.5) Building Coalitions: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.MANDATORY TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS: (Each must be addressed separately in your Supplemental Narrative Statement. Each MTQ must not exceed 2 pages.)1. Comprehensive knowledge of water transportation practices, operations, services, facilities, and operating conditions; of the performance, operational, and transportation characteristics of ships; and, of the relevance of these practices, operation characteristics, etc., to military operational and/or contracting work related to naval or maritime operations.2. Extensive working knowledge of the Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution (PPB&E) process as applied to ships and systems acquisition.3. Significant experience in financial management, setting and managing fiscal controls as well as implementing return on investment decision making.4. Ability to lead large multi-faceted organizations, analyze and organize complex, factual material and controversial issues for oral and written presentation.For specific instructions for preparing your statement and definitions of these core qualifications are available at http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

This position is not covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please see the How To Apply section.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf.



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.



Recruitment incentives may be authorized to eligible new hires.



Veteran's preference does not apply to the Senior Executive Service.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants that meet the basic qualifications requirements will be evaluated based on the quality and extent of their experience, training, and/or education indicated on their resume and the qualification responses described in the separate narrative statement. Resumes will be evaluated by a rating and ranking panel, and highly qualified candidates may be invited to participate in a structured interview. The Ad-hoc Executive Resources Board (AERB) will review results and make recommendations on final selections to the approving authority.



If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.



You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.