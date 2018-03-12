50% or less - To NRC licensed facilities locations in the U.S.

The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following:1. Knowledge of NRC or other regulatory program, licensing, and inspection/enforcement programs and processes. Knowledge of NRC regulations and regulatory guides.2. Knowledge and practical experience in the application of cyber security controls in the development, integration and operation of industrial control systems or information technology systems using cyber security guidelines, standards and methods. Demonstrated experience with providing support and oversight for the development and maintenance of documentation necessary to certify systems. Experience providing cyber security incident response. This should include knowledge and practical experience in the application of the following cyber security measures: 1) access control, 2) cyber security training, 3) audit and accountability, 4) assessment and authorization, 5) configuration management, 6) contingency planning and incident response, 7) digital forensics, 8) identification and authentication, 9) maintenance, 10) media protection, 11) security plan development and maintenance, 12) risk assessment, 13) system and service acquisition, 14) system and communications protection, 15) attack vectors, and 16) system and information integrity.3. Demonstrated ability to present technical information both orally and in writing.4. Demonstrated ability to lead technical issues and to develop and implement successful approaches to problem solving and conflict resolution.5. Demonstrated ability to make independent analyses and evaluate the technical soundness and merit of the activities and proposals stemming from significant regulatory, development or other programs including the ability to distinguish technical from policy issues.In addition to the basic requirements, to qualify for this position you must have at least one year of specialized experience at the next lower grade level in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector.SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE is defined as knowledge and experience with antivirus, anti-malware, Domain Name System (DNS), Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSec), Internet email gateways, firewalls (application-based and network-based), Intrusion Detection / Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS), Log management, Network Access Control (NAC), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Virtual Private Networks, Intrusion Prevention System, Secure Socket Layer and web filtering/proxying with an enterprise-wide scope.A description of how you possess the specialized experience as well as how you meet the qualifications desired in an ideal candidate should be addressed in your resume.

