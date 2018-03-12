Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen to qualify for this position.

You must undergo a pre-employment security investigation.

You must be currently enrolled, and in good academic standing, in a full or part-time accredited degree/diploma program.

You must have spent less than 24 months (consecutive or non-consecutive) outside the United States in the last 5 years.

You must submit a complete application package; Resume and supporting documents (See "How To Apply").

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo be considered eligible for a volunteer internship applicants must be actively enrolled while participating in the internship. Junior and Senior undergraduate students, graduate students and first- year (second semester) only, second- and third-year law students are encouraged to apply. Undergraduate and graduate students with a strong writing background and an interest in international matters and criminal law may be particularly interested in these positions. Knowledge of a foreign language is desirable but not essential.

All internships are UNPAID. The student is considered a volunteer and is not entitled to benefits, compensation, or overtime during any portion of this assignment; however, a transportation benefit may be provided depending on availability of funds. The volunteer is subject to the federal statutory and regulatory provisions that govern ethical and other standards of conduct, conflicts of interest, suitability, security, and limitations on political activity.



Academic or work-study credit possible.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The Office of International Affairs will notify you directly if you have been selected for an interview.