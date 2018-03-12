Student Volunteer Intern - International Affairs (Fall 2018)
- USAJobs
- Washington D.C.
- Mar 12, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Entry Level and Intern
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
All internships are UNPAID. The student is considered a volunteer and is not entitled to benefits, compensation, or overtime during any portion of this assignment; however, a transportation benefit may be provided depending on availability of funds. The volunteer is subject to the federal statutory and regulatory provisions that govern ethical and other standards of conduct, conflicts of interest, suitability, security, and limitations on political activity.
Academic or work-study credit possible.
EEO Statement: The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, age, membership in an employee organization, or other non-merit factor.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
The Office of International Affairs will notify you directly if you have been selected for an interview.Read more Security clearance Not Applicable
