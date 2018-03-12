Occasional travel - The position requires travel outside of the duty station on a regular basis less than 25% of time

Experience developing advanced policies, procedures, and strategies to ensure information systems reliability and accessibility, and to prevent and defend against unauthorized system access. Experience establishing and executing a variety of support procedures to facilitate the activities of major services such as certification & accreditation, compliance review, architecture, training, plan of action and milestones, and communications to include reports on program status to federal oversight bodies. Experience conducting risk and vulnerability assessments and directing assessments of security events to determine impact, proper reporting, and implementation of corrective actions. Experience developing and implementing network and system designs to ensure implementation of appropriate security policies. Experience promoting awareness of security issues among management and ensuring sound security principles are reflected in organization vision and goals. Experience in preparing and delivering education and awareness briefings to ensure that systems, networks, and data users are aware of, and adhere to, systems security policies and procedures. Experience conducting and participating in on-site evaluations and audits for compliance with policy.

Mastery of the mission, structure, and key intelligence programs of the U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC), to include the following: (b) the major organizational, structural and mission aspects of the USIC and its various agencies and key programs. Expert knowledge in system and security architecture, when required, that promotes cost-effective and efficient systems solutions consistent with program objectives and measures of performance. Expert knowledge of the Risk Management Framework (RMF), Assessment & Authorization (A&A), and Certification & Accreditation (C&A) processes. Ability to develop risk assessment reports based on review of system plans and interviews with developer/customer, assess systems against Information Assurance policies and regulations, analyze risk, recommend mitigating countermeasures, and writing short, succinct risk assessment and certification reports for submissions. Expert knowledge of vulnerabilities and assessments tools and hands-on testing experience. Skill in leading technical exchange meetings and application review boards, documenting actions items/results of these events. Expert knowledge of Information Assurance policies and regulations and how they relate to the Assessment and Authorization process.

A qualified candidate's online application and resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade level (i.e., GS-13) in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this grade level is defined as:Your application and resume should demonstrate that you possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs). Do not provide a separate narrative written statement. Rather, you must describe in your application how your past work experience demonstrates that you possess the KSAs identified below. Cite specific examples of employment or experience contained in your resume and describe how this experience has prepared you to successfully perform the duties of this position. DO NOT write "see resume" in your application!"Experience" refers to paid and unpaid experience. Examples of qualifying unpaid experience may include: volunteer work done through National Service programs (such as Peace Corps and AmeriCorps); as well as work for other community-based philanthropic and social organizations. Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills; and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

